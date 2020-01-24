Thanks for signing up!

If feels like we’re almost at a closed loop of RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons and spinoffs now, but the original and the best is back for its 12th (!!!) season next month and the line-up of queens vying for the crown (and the One Hundret Thousand Doulahs) have been ru-vealed.

Before landing in the coveted Drag Race werkroom at the end of February, the 13 queens trying to impress the judges and/or lip-sync for their lives have turned out their first looks for the big reveal. Folks, this year is looking STRONG and fierce – there’s not a single stray eyelash or scuddy lace-front in the room.

Walking a grungy runway overseen by S11’s crowned champion Yvie Oddly, the queens turned out a range of looks that could only be really described as post-apocalyptic punk, with plenty of leather, tartan, and snarling glances that could kill a man. Legit, take ten and watch it below.

Watch the #DragRace Season 1️⃣2️⃣ RuVeal exclusively on Twitter at 12 PM. Set a reminder ????????????https://t.co/x2Kqre9V5Q — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 23, 2020

It’s already got Michelle Visage gagging, so fingers crossed we’ve got some toight cinches, no flat shoes, and body-ody-ody to keep her pleased for the entire season (though it’s so much better when we get a Hot Mess of a look.)

I'M GAGGING FOR THESE QUEEN REVEALS FOR @RuPaulsDragRace S12! any favorites from first sight? @WorldOfWonder @VH1 — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 23, 2020

With queens coming from the far-flung corners of the States like uh, New York City, Los Angeles, and like five more from New York City, here are your RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 queens.

God, with all these NYC queens, are we going to end up with some serious rivalries à la Alyssa Edwards and Coco Montrese from season five, or a whole network of queens creating a powerful cell akin to Ro-Laska-Tox from…season five? Christ, that was a busy season.

Get those sweeps ready, huntys, and pray you maybe get someone with more personality than a used makeup wipe, because it’s kicking off from February 29 over on Stan, the same day as it airs in the US.

I’m quietly hoping I get Brita Filter for her fucking incredible name alone. We stan a hydrated queen.

Aiden Zhane – Acworth, Georgia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aiden_zhane on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Brita Filter – New York City, New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brita Filter (@thebritafilter) on Jan 29, 2019 at 8:08am PST

Crystal Methyd – Springfield, Missouri

Dahlia Sin – Los Angeles, California

Gigi Goode – Los Angeles, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Goode (@thegigigoode) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

Heidi N Closet – Ramseur, North Carolina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? Hᴇɪᴅɪ N Cʟᴏsᴇᴛ ???? (@heidincloset) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:16am PST

Jackie Cox – New York City, New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Cox (@jackiecoxnyc) on May 17, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

Jaida Essence Hall – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) on Jan 19, 2020 at 10:31am PST

Jan Sport – New York City, New York

Nicky Doll – New York City, New York

Rock M. Sakura – San Francisco, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock M. Sakura (@rockmsakura) on Oct 26, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

Sherry Pie – New York City, New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherry Pie (@sherrypienyc) on Nov 9, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

Widow Von’Du – Kansas City, Missouri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Widow Von’Du Experience (@thewidowvondu) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

If you need to catch up on all the other oodles of seasons, you can stream ’em all over on Stan.