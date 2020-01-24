If feels like we’re almost at a closed loop of RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons and spinoffs now, but the original and the best is back for its 12th (!!!) season next month and the line-up of queens vying for the crown (and the One Hundret Thousand Doulahs) have been ru-vealed.
Before landing in the coveted Drag Race werkroom at the end of February, the 13 queens trying to impress the judges and/or lip-sync for their lives have turned out their first looks for the big reveal. Folks, this year is looking STRONG and fierce – there’s not a single stray eyelash or scuddy lace-front in the room.
Walking a grungy runway overseen by S11’s crowned champion Yvie Oddly, the queens turned out a range of looks that could only be really described as post-apocalyptic punk, with plenty of leather, tartan, and snarling glances that could kill a man. Legit, take ten and watch it below.
It’s already got Michelle Visage gagging, so fingers crossed we’ve got some toight cinches, no flat shoes, and body-ody-ody to keep her pleased for the entire season (though it’s so much better when we get a Hot Mess of a look.)
With queens coming from the far-flung corners of the States like uh, New York City, Los Angeles, and like five more from New York City, here are your RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 queens.
God, with all these NYC queens, are we going to end up with some serious rivalries à la Alyssa Edwards and Coco Montrese from season five, or a whole network of queens creating a powerful cell akin to Ro-Laska-Tox from…season five? Christ, that was a busy season.
Get those sweeps ready, huntys, and pray you maybe get someone with more personality than a used makeup wipe, because it’s kicking off from February 29 over on Stan, the same day as it airs in the US.
I’m quietly hoping I get Brita Filter for her fucking incredible name alone. We stan a hydrated queen.
Aiden Zhane – Acworth, Georgia
Brita Filter – New York City, New York
Crystal Methyd – Springfield, Missouri
Dahlia Sin – Los Angeles, California
Gigi Goode – Los Angeles, California
Heidi N Closet – Ramseur, North Carolina
Jackie Cox – New York City, New York
Jaida Essence Hall – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Jan Sport – New York City, New York
Nicky Doll – New York City, New York
Rock M. Sakura – San Francisco, California
Sherry Pie – New York City, New York
Widow Von’Du – Kansas City, Missouri
