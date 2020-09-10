Get your 2021 calendars out and ready for marking Melb friends, because there’s a brand new RONE exhibition hitting Victoria next year. Finally, something to actually look forward to and a reason to crack out the new diary.

After the artist took over an abandoned Yarra Valley mansion, transformed it into a huge installation, and it ended up on our Instagram feeds for a solid few months, RONE is now headed back to his stomping ground in Geelong for a big exhibition of his works at Geelong Gallery.

Kicking off on February 27, RONE will take over the walls and spaces within the gallery for nearly three months with the very first comprehensive look at his 20-year career, from stencil work and street art right through to his huge murals and installations at abandoned sites.

He’ll be taking in the rooms of the gallery and transforming them into expansive pieces of work, which are set to incorporate the architecture and history of the gallery building.

Look, we’ll probably be able to actually move around the state by then, so absolutely lock this one in for a day trip down to Geelong.

The new RONE installation also has a bunch of events tied in, including a ‘beauty and decay’ day and a collaboration with the Geelong Symphony Orchestra, which are yet to be chucked in the calendar.

If you wanna lock it into yours though – and actually have something to look forward to in the coming months – you can grab a ticket through the Geelong Gallery website, and then set yourself a reminder. An actual event! That you go to! That’s not on a screen! We do love to see it.