Rhys Nicholson has revealed that he once got “bumped” from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which has gotta fucken suck.

Appearing on news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast, Nicholson said he was meant to appear on the star-studded reality show back in 2018.

“I got all the needles for it … like, proper rabies needles and stuff, which really hurt by the way,” Nicholson said.

“And two weeks before I was meant to go, they bumped me!”

Nicholson said he was most likely “bumped” from the show to make room for tennis star Bernard Tomic.

“It was the year that Tomic went in, so I reckon I was probably replaced by Tomic, and then he pissed off anyway,” Nicholson said.

He wasn’t thrilled about being dumped, telling the poddy: “I was pretty annoyed about it because … it was a lot of money, so much money, and I got none of that money.

“I had kept it a secret for a long time and [I’m A Celeb] was going to change my life!”

With that said, it all turned out for the best.

“When I would have been there [in the jungle], Conan O’Brien came to Australia and I opened for Conan, and then I did his TV show in America and then I got a Netflix special after that,” he said.

He said his Netflix spesh Rhys Nicholson: Live At The Athenaeum led him to his role on Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

“[My agent] told me that Ru had seen my stand-up and picked me to do it … then about four weeks later I was sitting on the [Drag Race] panel,” he said.

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to drop later this month, and Nicholson absolutely gushed about this year’s contestants.

“This year, they’re a particular type, and this sounds awful it but I mean it as a compliment, there’s a couple like rough ones in there,” he said.

“And it’s the best because that’s what we do, that’s what we do in Australia, we do rough and ready drag, so it’s pretty great.”

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 lands on Stan on July 30.