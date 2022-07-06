It’s time to get acquainted with the new crop of queens starring on Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

The streaming giant has just unveiled the list of talented folks who will be sashaying down Mama Ru‘s runway when the new season drops on July 30.

Catch the full Ruveal vid below:

Without much further adieu, let’s meet our queens!

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25 – @aubreyhaive

First cab off the rank is Aubrey Haive, a budding actor and musical artiste hailing from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC).

Aubrey got her start in the drag scene in 2020, honing her craft during the first lockdown.

While we were baking bread and doing puzzles, Aubrey was developing her drag persona! That’s a solid use of lockdown, I reckon.

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21 – @thebeverlykills

LIVING for this drag name: Beverly Kills has been entering local drag comps since she was 18.

She’s now one of Brisbane’s most noted up-and-coming drag performers!

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27 – @fauxfur_official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faúx Fúr (@fauxfur_official)

A very familiar face in the Sydney Drag scene, Faux Fur (another sick drag name!) has been strutting her stuff in local clubs for the past seven years.

In her weekly IGTV show ‘Faux Mondays’, Faux lends a voice to other Queer and POC members of the Queer community.

READ MORE Start Your Engines: An Official Date For Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Has Been Ruvealed

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49 – @theminniecooper

I lost my absolute shit when I saw this name on the list: Minnie Cooper is an icon, a legend, THE MOMENT in both the Sydney and London drag scenes.

In fact, she’s been the moment for over 20 years and her contribution to drag has been bloody ‘yuge.

Minnie has an impressive roster of accolades including being a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent in 2016 plus winning more DIVA awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) than any other drag artist in Australia, including taking the title of ‘Entertainer of the Year’ four times, as well as winning ‘Sydney’s Favourite Drag Queen’ and ‘Choreographer of the Year’.

She’s also performed with Cher. CHER!!!

Minnie is a definite contender for the winning spot so keep an eye on her!

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30 – @mollypoppinzz

Often referred as ‘The Thunder from Down Under’, Molly Poppinz is an international drag superstar.

Originally from Newcastle, she went on to take the reins in the Vancouver drag scene where she worked as a full time drag performer.

In 2018 Molly was crowned as Vancouver’s most ‘Fierce Queen’, receiving her award from Drag Race Alumni, Aja (Season 9 & All Stars 3).

She arrived back in Australia in 2019 and is ready to kill it on the national stage.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28 – @pomara.fifth

Hailing from the burbs of Western Sydney, Pomara Fifth is representing both First Nations Australian and Māori queens.

In 2018 Pomara won the coveted ‘Rising Star’ award at the DIVA Awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) and worked at the Sydney Mardi Gras that same year.

QUEEN SHIT!

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37 – @spankie_jackzon

Another Kiwi queen, Spankie Jackzon is best known for competing on original New Zealand series House of Drag (Season 2), where she came in as an intruder and was eventually crowned as the winner, taking home the 10k cash prize.

With over fifteen years of experience under her belt, Spankie is a definite contender.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25 – @yuriguaii

And last but ABSOLUTELY not least, Yuri got her start in the Auckland drag scene after spending months and months perfecting her beauty and sewing skills.

She’s got the reputation of being one of Auckland’s most talented drag make-up artists. Pair that with the fact that she’s studied Fashion Design and I reckon Yuri is gonna ace it!

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere Saturday 30 July, only on Stan.