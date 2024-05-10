Good news to everyone who enjoyed watching Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez make out in their regal get-up, because Red, White & Royal Blue 2 has just been announced.

Amazon MGM Studios just confirmed the exciting news that a second part to the much-loved flick, based on a book of the same name by American author Casey McQuiston, is getting a sequel.

Red, White & Royal Blue part one went absolutely gangbusters, becoming the #1 movie globally on Prime Video in its premiere weekend. It’s also become one of Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies ever, and is responsible for causing a “huge surge” in new Prime membership signups.

It currently boasts a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 93 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so I just know you thirsty fans will be thrilled by this news!

Here’s everything we know about Red, White & Royal Blue 2.

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue 2?

There sure will!

Following the smash success of the first flick, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that a sequel is in development.

Writer Matthew López will return to tap up the script and get this, the book’s author Casey McQuiston will be joining him in penning the horny words that’ll soon become tattooed in our brains.

They’re taking things up a notch for the sequel, that’s for sure.

Who will be in Red, White & Royal Blue 2?

You’ll be thrilled to hear that dreamboats Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

It’s unclear if any other characters from the first flick will be returning as plot details are being kept all hush-hush (more on that in a mo).

Best fictional couple of 2023, IMO. Maybe ever. Still deciding. TBC. (Credit: Prime Video)

What is the plot?

As shared in Amazon’s press release: “Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.”

And get this: despite the author’s keenness for a sequel, the book is currently a standalone and therefore the future of these characters is yet to be carved out.

Hence why McQuiston has joined the writers’ room on the sequel, I suppose!

When will it be released?

Well, the movie has yet to be written and produced so I feel like we’re a little while off a release date.

But in the meantime, we have the OG flick to watch on a loop (and the book, of course!).

And don’t forget to go check out The Idea Of You — it’s now streaming on Prime Video and it’s a horny hoot, just like Red, White & Royal Blue, both the OG and the sequel (probs).