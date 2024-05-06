Anne Hathaway Came To Nicholas Galitzine’s Rescue After Drunk Thieves Stole His Food

It turns out that Anne Hathaway is a sweetheart in real life and I could cry tears of happiness. She’s been busy promoting her new film The Idea of You with her co-star Nicholas Galitzine, and he let PEDESTRIAN.TV know about how caring she is off-screen.

The pair play lovers in the age-gap romance, Anne as 40-year-old mum Solène and Nicholas as 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, a Harry Styles-esque pop star who fronts the fictional band August Moon.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway have some serious chemistry in The Idea of You. (Image: Prime Video)

Nicholas doesn’t like to eat during the days he films spicy scenes, so he was ravenous after the pair were on set until 5am getting intimate. Like many of us getting home from a night out, he turned to a Maccas delivery for a cheeky late-night feed.

“I was starving and the only thing open at that time was McDonalds, so I ordered that and I go downstairs to collect it. I’m looking around and it’s not there, and then I see this drunk couple slumped on the floor,” he said.

The couple had stolen his food and were oblivious to Nicholas’ pain. According to the actor, they were busy throwing fries in the air while stuffing their faces with HIS Maccas. Rude.

He went to bed without any food and joked that he was a “very sad boy in bed”. He told Anne about the drunken thieves the next day, and she said it sounded “terrible” and that she was “so sorry it happened to him”.

Later that evening, Nicholas was surprised by a very generous gift from Anne.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine became close in real life. (Image: Prime Video)

“Four bags full of Greek food [was] dropped off at my hotel room and they said, ‘This is from Annie, she wanted you to eat good tonight’,” he revealed.

“I think that’s just a very accurate insight into who she is as a person. She’s very caring and I ate very well that evening, it’s fair to say.”

I’m so glad Anne is an actual angel because I actually love her so much. She’s the Queen of Genovia AND the queen of our hearts.