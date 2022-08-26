In a crossover event ripped straight from 2012, Anne Hathaway will star as the lead character in the film adaption of a sort-of Harry Styles fanfic. As in, a fanfic about Harry Styles — not one that he wrote.

The story in question is a 2017 book called The Idea of You by Robinne Lee.

It follows a 39-year-old gallery owner called Soléne, who unexpectedly falls for 20-something boyband member Hayes Campbell when she takes her daughter to see his band August Moon. I’ll leave you to just… connect all those dots.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book’s being adapted into a film for Prime Video and will be directed by Michael Showalter. He’s behind a couple of pretty massive productions, including The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Dropout, a TV show about Elizabeth Holmes. Plus Gabrielle Union is part of the production team, so I’m properly excited.

It seems like the film will have a couple of differences from the OG book. Hathaway will star as a woman called Sophie, who takes her daughter to Coachella when her ex-husband cancels at the last minute.

my girl anne hathaway wasn’t the princess of genovia TO PLAY IN A MOVIE BASED OFF A HARRY STYLES FANFIC — willow!🐇🫶🏼 (@H4RRYSHEART) August 25, 2022

hearing that anne hathaway was cast in a film adaptation of a harry styles fanfic was NOT on my 2022 bingo card — katie 16💌🍋✨ (@daylightlvrs) August 26, 2022

Anne Hathaway has an Oscar and is playing the lead in a Harry styles fanfiction turned book turned movie. What is going on?????????????? — elham (@elhammohamud) August 25, 2022

do you think anne hathaway knows? like they went “by the way it’s a novel about harry styles” and she went “fantastic!” https://t.co/85jNu87ChF — jess (@secrethouseat17) August 26, 2022

While she was inspired partly by Mr Harold Styles, the OG book’s author said the story is more about “a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself”.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” Lee told Vogue back in 2020.

READ MORE A Tribute To All The Times Anne Hathaway Has Fucked Me Up With Her Iconic Accent Work

It would be slightly fun to have at least one One Direction member cameo in the film though. My money’s on Niall Horan.

Regardless of the Harry Styles of it all, I’ve been bonafide Anne Hathaway stan since The Princess Diaries so you can consider me fucking excited for this flick.

Manifesting at least one fun fanfiction trope: hopefully she’ll describe Hayes’ eyes as “gorgeous green orbs”. I will in fact be making a bingo list.

There’s also no details so far about who’ll star as Hayes Campbell and frankly, I can’t fkn wait for that news to drop. Maybe the next Harry Styles will be… the guy sort-of playing Harry Styles.