Real Housewives of Melbourne is back, babeyyy! After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, the gals are back in all their glory for season 5, and the trailer is frocks and fights galore!

Foxtel’s Arena dropped the first trailer for the long-awaited season 5, featuring returning cast members Jackie Gillies, Janet Roach, Gamble Breaux, along with newcomers Kyla Kirkpatrick, Cherry Dipietrantonio, Anjali Rao and Simone Elliott.

The first trailer showcased lots and lotsa drama, including one incredible moment where Janet says: “You’re just a lying piece of …” to an unidentified cast member. Oooooh.

Have a peek below via Arena’s official Insta:

If you’re a Real Housewives of Melbourne stan who hasn’t really been following the news and have noticed a coupla absences in the trailer, I regret to inform you that Gina Liano and Lydia Schiavello quietly bowed out of season 5 earlier this year.

“I got back into my own life, it was peaceful and I quite enjoyed it and I was hesitant to come back only for that reason,” Liano told news.com.au.

“It’s a big responsibility having a public profile, even though I swear and carry on and maybe act a bit irresponsible.

“I think there might be a time where I don’t come back just because my life will keep moving.”

As for Schiavello, she revealed on Insta back in April that she had “made the personal decision to step away”.

“I will miss the camaraderie the interaction with viewers and the challenges that my fellow cast members presented.”

Speaking of old mate Lydia Schiavello, she recently became embroiled in public scandal after sharing a photoshopped image of former cast member, Chyka Keebaugh.

The whole thing caused an absolute shitstorm on social media and honestly, I’m just devo that it all kicked off after filming wrapped on season 5, so sadly, we won’t see any of it unfold on-screen (not yet, anyway).

That being said, Chyka has teased that she may or may not be appearing on season 5, so that’s something to look forward to! Along with all the other wild drama that we saw in the teaser.

Bring it on, bb!

The Real Housewives of Melbourne Season 5 begins Sunday 10th October at 8.30pm on FOX ARENA.