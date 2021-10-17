The Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies has just revealed that she’s welcomed her pair of twins into the world. We love this for her.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and Aussie psychic announced the news with her husband Ben Gillies just minutes ago on Instagram with a photo of their newly born cuties’ lil feet dangling in the air in a hospital bed.

Cop the adorable pink, blue and yellow on white striped blankets and hospital bands.

Coyly, the blanket covers the parts of the band that reveal their name. All we can see is the word “Baby”, which would be a wild name if true.

“They’re here,” she said with a heart eyes emoji and complimentary ones of a father and mother holding a child.

“Omg they are so cute. My heart is full.”

In true girlboss moves, Gillies also referenced her podcast and recaps of The Real Housewives of Melbourne, which the new season of just kicked off this month,

Somehow it feels like good fortune that the Victorian Government decides to bring the first phase out of lockdown forward on the very same day Gillies has her newborn cuties. I ain’t no astrologist but that reads like pretty good luck.