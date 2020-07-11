Kids, I’ve got something to tell you. Mum and Dad are going their separate ways, and by that I mean Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have split. They’ve over. It’s over.

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the couple split amicably. Neither one has yet to comment.

Hader, 42, and Bilson, 38, only confirmed their relationship in January this year, when they made their red debut at the Golden Globes. (Remember award shows? And going out?)

It means their relationship lasted just six months, but in coronavirus time that might as well be six years. I hope they’re both well. Meanwhile, let us all make ourselves feel better by rewatching Hader’s old SNL sketch where he took the piss out of Bilson’s show, The O.C..

In other celebrity break up news, Armie Hammer (your boyfriend from Call Me By Your Name) and his wife Elizabeth Chambers have also called it quits, after ten years of marriage. They made the announcement via perfectly timed throwback Instagram posts, which is a new one.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” they both wrote.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Tis the season to be splitting, I suppose.