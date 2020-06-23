An Pedestrian’s Entertainment Editor, and an entertainment reporter for almost a decade, I can tell you that U.S. site Variety is one of the quintessential sources for film, television, music and any other celebrity news (after us, of course).

So when they rolled out a list of 10 problematic films they believe need to have warning labels attached to them, I definitely thought it was worth echoing that list to our local readers.

The piece is called 10 Problematic Films That Could Use Warning Labels and it’s in response to HBO Max quietly pulling Gone With The Wind from its library for its depiction of black people.

Catch their list below:

1. Dirty Harry (1971)

2. Forrest Gump (1994)

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

4. Me Before You (2016)

5. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

6. The Children’s Hour (1961)

7. The Searchers (1956)

8. Holiday Inn (1942)

9. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

10. True Lies (1994)

Head here to suss out their reasons for wanting warning labels for each one, with reasons ranging from racism to insensitivity towards the disabled.

But what’s funny is, the way that I was alerted to this list wasn’t merely from its being published, but from the heap of backlash that has ensued from folks who are anti the whole thing, including actor James Woods and politician Ted Cruz.

The #BookBurners start their long slide down the slippery slope. Glad you kept your DVD’s? https://t.co/icP4bLO28p — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 18, 2020

This piece just feels like pure trolling. I guess that's a lot of modern journalism these days. https://t.co/BSCTVsNfrB — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 18, 2020

Such weak, fragile minds. https://t.co/viTRgtVHdR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 18, 2020

On the other hand, there were punters who agreed with the sentiment of the article, such as the following person who also took issue with the betrayal of disabled people in Me Before You.