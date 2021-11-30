If you jumped on social media or sussed out the news at all yesterday, you’ll be well aware of the wild-ass time the royals are having right now.

So what’s happened is, a bombshell new book has been released that looks into the royal rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (once affectionately dubbed “the Fab Four”).

Journalist Christopher Andersen interviewed several “well-placed sources” to get the inside goss on what went down, for the book aptly titled Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Perhaps the biggest story to come out of the book is the alleged identity of the royal who made a racist remark about baby Archie.

An insider recounts Prince Charles allegedly asking his wife Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?” adding, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Meghan and Harry revealed an unnamed royal made a racist remark during their infamous Oprah interview. (Credit: CBS)

In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for Prince Charles has denied the allegations: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Now, as reported by The Sun, Prince Charles has “called in lawyers” over the allegations, which basically means he’s shitting bricks.

“The claims are utterly ridiculous,” the insider told the publication.

“There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles’ reputation.”

Last night, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of all the royals which read: “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”

That being said, as I mentioned earlier, Charles’ peeps have already specifically struck down claims that he was the royal who made the racist comment.

Again, because he must be shitting bricks over the whole thing (and for good reason, if true!).

If you wanna have a geeze at the scandalous book, it’s available for pre-order here.

In the meantime, please enjoy 10 of the biggest bombshells that have come from the spicy-ass text.