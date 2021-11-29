It’s been a while since a yarn about the royals was so bloody ‘yuge that we dedicated not one, but TWO articles to it one day, but here we are!

So what’s happened is, a bombshell new book has been released that looks into the royal rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (once affectionately dubbed “the Fab Four”).

Journalist Christopher Andersen interviewed several “well-placed sources” to get the inside goss on what went down, for the book aptly titled Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Let’s delve into the biggest findings, shall we?

1. Prince Charles was the jackass royal who asked about Archie’s skintone

Perhaps the biggest story to come out of the book is the alleged identity of the royal who made a racist remark about baby Archie.

An insider recounts Prince Charles allegedly asking Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?” adding, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for Prince Charles has denied the allegations: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

2. Prince William took Charles’ side

When Harry allegedly confronted his father over the incident, Charles told him that he was being “overly sensitive about the matter”.

Apparently William shared Charles’ view, allegedly opining that the skin tone comment was “tactless” but “not a sign of racism within the family”. Wow, William. Wow.

3. Queen Liz’s Christmas photo snub was the final straw that led to Meghan and Harry’s exit

As fucked up as the racist remark was, apparently that wasn’t even the main reason why Meghan and Harry decide to yeet the fuck away from the royal family.

According to a source, the Queen‘s Christmas photo snub is what did it.

Queen Liz’s 2019 Christmas photo in which she notably snubbed Harry, Meghan and Archie. (Credit: The Royal Fam)

ICYMI: In 2019, the Queen notably left Harry, Meghan and Archie out of her iconic annual Christmas photo.

The book quotes a source explaining that the Queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged, all were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.”

Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said: “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

Ooft…

4. Prince William was shook by the Queen’s photo snub

When the Queen unveiled the photo back in 2019, folks immediately noticed Harry’s fam was missing (how could you not?) and it was a major signal at the time that there was trouble in Buckingham Palace.

Apparently royalists weren’t the only ones to notice the snub, as the book claims that Prince William was shook when he noticed his lil bro was missing.

The book claims he told his missus that he knew his brother would be “terribly upset,” and she told him to not say anything about it.

5. Prince Charles was fkn fuming over Megxit

While having a gossipy yarn with her neighbours, apparently Camilla revealed that Charles was bloody fuming to find out Harry and Meghan were getting the heck out of dodge and moving to the U.S.

“I have never seen him that angry before,” Camilla allegedly told the neighbour.

Which is really saying something, considering they were together for Princess Diana‘s multiple iconic fuck-yous towards the royals.

6. William and Kate weren’t keen on Meghan from the get-go

The book even charts the beginning of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, revealing that there were issues from the jump.

Apparently Will and Kate weren’t too keen on Meghan and “wanted a proper English rose” for Harry. Sounds about white…

7. The older royals were unbothered by Meghan’s fam, but Will and Kate were “alarmed”

An insider claimed that the younger royals were especially concerned about all the shit Meghan’s family of fuckwits were saying in the press.

An insider claimed that while the older royals were happy to ignore the shit Meghan’s dad and siblings, Thomas, Samantha and Thomas Jr.,were spouting, it’s William and Kate who were “alarmed” by the Markle’s BS warnings.

Queen Liz, Prince Charles, Meghan and Harry. (Credit: Getty)

8. Harry, of course, lost his shit at his fam for being dicks

Andersen wrote that Harry became “angry” with anyone he perceived to be “against Meghan,” which is extremely fucking fair.

At one stage, Harry was reportedly overheard yelling “who the hell do you think you are?” at William and Kate.

9. William recruited their uncle to interfere with Harry and Meghan

The book claims that William was so concerned about the speed by which Harry and Meghan’s relationship was chugging along that he got their uncle, Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, to try and get Harry to pump the brakes, which Harry did not take too kindly for.

10. William and Harry were good at faking camaraderie for the cameras

And last, but certainly not least on the scale of devastating revelations, while the brothers did a great job of making it seem like they were all g when they attended Prince Philip‘s funeral earlier this year, Andersen wrote that they were very much faking it for the camera.

“Unfortunately, the world had read too much into what was only a fleeting, cordial chat,” Anderson wrote. After a meeting with William and Charles that “went nowhere,” Harry flew back to the US to be with his pregnant wife. Once again I must say, extremely fucking fair.

In response to all of this, a spokesperson for Queen Liz told The Post: “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.” Yeah of course ya don’t, lady.

If you’re thirsting for more royal tea, the book is available for pre-order here.