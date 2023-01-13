In perhaps the most incredible news of this entire (104-day*) summer vacation, banger animated series Phineas and Ferb will be returning to screens with 40 brand-new episodes. Yes, you read that correctly. 40.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television made the announcement after a deal was cut between Disney and Phineas and Ferb’s creator Dan Povenmire.

Funnily enough, Povenmire is also the voice of Dr Heinz Doofenschmirtz on the show.

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humour,” said Davis per Variety.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way.”

A big way indeed.

Disney truly has a “go hard or go home” approach when it comes to rebooting franchises (lookin’ at you, Star Wars) and I won’t lie, I’m kinda here for it.

Per Screen Rant, the 40 new episodes (I still can’t get over how many goddam episodes that is) will be split up into two seasons.

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humour of Phineas and Ferb,” said Povenmire per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

I’m absolutely dying to know what our two favourite troublemakers have been up to.

The most recent season of Phineas and Ferb, Season 4, aired all the way back in 2015.

Folks, that was eight years ago! What the actual fuck. Time flies when you’re locating Frankenstein’s brain.

Finally, to pre-empt your first question, no, there’s still no solid word on when the new eps will go live.

However, if I were a betting man I’d put money on the new Phineas and Ferb eps crawling their way, Perry the Platypus-style, toward Disney+ upon release.