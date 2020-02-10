A y’uge congratulations are in order for You star Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke, because the couple are expecting their first bub together.

Kirke, a very cool musician and doula, shared the news on Instagram overnight, revealing that the couple had struggled to conceive after two miscarriages in a row.

“We were ready to call it,” she wrote. “I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.

“As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.”

To her growing bub, she wrote, “You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

Badgley and Kirke got hitched back in 2017. She shares a son, Cassius Riley, with her former partner Morgan O’Kane. For Kirke’s birthday last December, Badgley posted the sweetest tribute on Instagram about her “invisible qualities”.

“A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove,” he wrote.

He continued, “For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.”

Goddamn it, Penn Badgley. How beautiful.

Congratulations to the beaaaut family!