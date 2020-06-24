Penn Badgley has stated that he feels “very troubled” by the dozens of sexual harassment allegations made against his You co-star Chris D’Elia.

Speaking on the Los Angeles Times’ “Can’t Stop Watching” podcast, Badgley addressed the multitude of allegations made against D’Elia (which include predatory behaviour, blackmail, and attempting to solicit naked pictures from minors).

“You know — it did affect me deeply,” he told Los Angeles Times’ Yvonne Villarreal. “I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women.”

Badgley discussed the show’s reaction to the allegations, given that D’Elia played a predatory stand-up comedian in the show’s second season.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing.”

According to Badgley, the show’s producers reached out to Jenna Ortega (the 17-year-old actor who played Ellie in scenes beside D’Elia) and ensured that she felt safe. “We can feel safe and sound there.” Ortega, herself, has yet to comment.

