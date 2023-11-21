An Old IG Story Of Pax Jolie-Pitt Calling Brad Pitt A ‘Fucking Awful Human Being’ Has Resurfaced

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of domestic violence.

Pax Jolie-Pitt reportedly slammed his father Brad Pitt in a brutal Instagram Story on Father’s Day in 2020, four years after Pitt is accused of traumatising his children following an alleged domestic abuse incident.

In the Instagram Story, which involved text alongside an image of Pitt accepting an Oscar for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood according to the Daily Mail, Pax reportedly wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to this world class asshole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.

“You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Pax Jolie-Pitt with his siblings Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil alongside Angelina Jolie in 2019. (Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” the text on the story continued.

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being!!!”

At the time of the post, which was reportedly uploaded to his private Instagram account in 2020, Pax was 16 years old.

It had been four years since Pitt was accused of abusing his ex-wife and Pax’s mother Angelina Jolie, as well as two of their children, on his private jet in 2016.

According to court papers, Jolie alleged Pitt yelled at her in the bathroom and physically assaulted her before he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face”. She told the court that her children were traumatised from the incident.

Jolie filed for divorce days after the alleged abuse took place, which was investigated by the FBI. However, police chose not to pursue child abuse charges against Pitt.

Pitt has not been photographed with his children since 2016, and Zahara — another child shared by Jolie and Pitt — recently made headlines after she introduced herself at a sorority induction without “Pitt” in her name.