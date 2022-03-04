The queen has spoken. Pamela Anderson is reportedly working on her own documentary with Netflix to tell the “real story” of her life, seeing as we’re all so bloody interested.

Following the release of Pam & Tommy — which saw Lily James transform into an alarmingly-accurate Pam Anderson — the iconic blonde has apparently decided to set the record straight with her own doco about her life and experiences.

Fair enough, considering the Hulu series about her whirlwind romance with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee (notorious sex tape and all) wasn’t approved by the Baywatch star, and royally shitted her off.

Pamela posted a photo of a handwritten note on a memo with a Netflix letterhead to her Instagram on Thursday — literally the only post on her grid — detailing her life and sealing it with a red-lipped kiss at the bottom. It reads like literal poetry and I am obsessed.

“My life,” she wrote.

“A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost.

“Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

Oof Pammy, go in babe!!!

Variety reported that her son Brandon Thomas Lee is a producer on the project, which has been labelled as the “definitive documentary about the pop culture icon”. It’s apparently been in the works for several years and will feature archival footage, interviews and excerpts from her personal journals. We can only cross our fingers and hope it also dives into her whole deal with Julian Assange, too.

Honestly hook this shit to my veins. I’m entering my bimbocore era and what better to launch that part of our lives than an in-depth rehashing of one of the most iconic bimbos of the 21st century?

Give us the blueprint to the bottle blonde life, Pam. We’re ready, waiting and lumbering up to pour ourselves into a high-cut bright red swimsuit to run along the beach in our very own slow-mo moment.