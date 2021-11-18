Here it is, mates: the long-awaited (and v. controversial) Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee TV series, Pam & Tommy, is almost here and the first trailer just landed.

The Hulu series is based on “the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

In case you’re not privvy to what the hell went down way back when in 1995, after Anderson and Lee got hitched one week after meeting each other, they filmed a sex tape on their honeymoon that was retrieved by former porn actor Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen) and his accomplice Uncle Miltie (played by Nick Offerman).

The pair, who were married from 1995 to 1998, weren’t able to get the tape back, and it was eventually unleashed onto the world via the internet.

“It’s so private,” Offerman’s character says in the first lewk at the series. “It’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing. Which is kind of what makes it so hot.”

Shortly after they nab the tape, the Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe drummer were made aware of the leak.

“Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading,” Anderson says in the trailer. Stan, who plays the songwriter, doesn’t seem too fazed, replying, “Baby, we will get it back.”

“I’m on that tape, same as you,” Stan’s version of Lee adds, to which James’ version of Anderson points out, “No, not like me you’re not.”

Peep the trailer below:

The limited series is set to drop on February 2, 2022.