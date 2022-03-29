Ahh, the Oscars. The annual event where a whole bunch of (allegedly) wealthy people say stupid things, do stupid things and wear things that aren’t stupid enough. Thankfully there’s a light in the tunnel though, as one bartender from the event has revealed. Some of these (allegedly) rich folks are actually nice! Who’d’ve thunk?

Oscars bartender and writer Daniel Ralston hopped onto Twitter to spill some bulk Lemondrop (AKA tea) about which celebs were the nicest to serve. He also gave a little bit of insight into what the vibe was like after that slap heard across the globe.

“Everybody stopped drinking after the slap,” he wrote.

“Nicest celebs of the night were Reba (McEntire) and Rami Malek.”

Somehow I’m not surprised that these two were the peak of positive vibes throughout the night. They just give off such kind energy, especially Miss Reba.

READ MORE Here’s Our Annual Plebeian Read On The Fancy Clothes The Rich Folks Wore To The 2022 Oscars

Ralston also revealed that a celebrity couple (which he couldn’t name for reasons of privacy) wanted to find a close-by area to smoke. They were apparently told that the 5th-floor lounge was the designated smoking area, but wanted something closer. Thus, they were taken to the dumpsters and were pleased.

Honestly, I could spend the next week of my life just trying to decipher which celeb couple it was. Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer? The ultimate couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem? My mind is simply tinkering with ideas.

Also overheard an excellent interaction with a celebrity couple. They asked where they could smoke. It was suggested they go to the 5th Floor lounge. They responded with, "Is there somewhere closer, where the bartenders smoke?" They were taken to the dumpsters. — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) March 28, 2022

Because the internet is often a pit of lies and fabrications, here’s a pic of Daniel Ralston actually bartending the Oscars. And hey, there’s his favourite celeb Rami Malek right in front of him.

Please ignore the giant screen playing American Idol for some reason. You folks could’ve been playing the two-time Oscar-winning movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye now on Disney+. Jessica Chastain ate that role. Or at least put on some Funniest Home Videos.

@danielralston there you are — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) March 28, 2022

Sorry folks but if you wanted to follow Ralston for more tea, that’s all there is. Obviously he’d have heaps more, but he’s a private event bartender and would love to keep his job!

Hello to anyone who followed me for hot celebrity gossip. That is the extent of what I can tweet about my job as a private event bartender, unless you want drink recipes. I think I was making a Lemondrop in this pic. pic.twitter.com/MwrdcZOCd1 — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) March 28, 2022

Gonna place my secret bets on who was the rudest. I reckon I have an idea of who it was.