Good evening fellow MAFS-watchers, your bravery and persistence is awe-inspiring.
For a TL;DR of tonight’s episode, ‘Intimacy Week’ is still a thing, which is ironic considering that 99.99999% of the couples are the antithesis of intimate. In fact, while one couple mates like rabbits, the rest of the couples loathe each other’s existences entirely. There were some exceptional moments that sparked joy in my heart, like Hayley accidentally dropping the L-bomb to David and then awkwardly trying to backtrack (relatable), Steve sucking jelly from his hand (boner-killing) and, most importantly, those two life models who had to stand there naked and awkward the whole time while Connie and Jonathan snapped at each other like piranhas. Like, seriously, imagine being naked and just standing there in a pose while two people in front of you had an argument. Iconic. I love them.
You can check out the full episode recap here. Let’s dive straight into some of the highlights from Twitter.
Me: I hate drama
Also me watching relationships implode on #mafs :
#mafsau pic.twitter.com/BTKc3aukZN
— Ashleigh Taylor (@ashy_taylor) February 18, 2020
David was literally a deer in headlights as soon as Hayley accidentally dropped the L-bomb… And all she could do was say ‘fuck’… I’m cackling.
Hayley: I love you
David:#MAFS pic.twitter.com/YN5xpjF4k0
— Bree Live Tweet (@breelivetweet) February 18, 2020
Meanwhile Tash and Amanda clearly want to skin each other alive
Tash thinking of more ideas to sabotage her marriage #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/hidBZy5h9a
— Tara Monteiro (@taraa_yo) February 18, 2020
If it’s written on a cake it must be true #MAFS #mafsau pic.twitter.com/baOPTIoT4J
— Owen (@otttoo6) February 18, 2020
When I die, please play this video of Mishel patting trees on loop during the PowerPoint presentation at my funeral. Thank you so much.
Remember that time Mishel loves nature for the cameras? ???? #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/EcfmBPtG4F
— Schnooksy (@schnookadilly) February 18, 2020
I simply stan the life drawing models. That is all.
The nude life models waitin for Connie and Johnny to be done with their argument: #MAFS pic.twitter.com/R2nOwtoCto
— seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) February 18, 2020
*Connie storms off*
Nudists in the room:#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/43r44AhzeK
— Alex Lucifero (@LuciferoAlex) February 18, 2020
Live footage from Connie and Jonethen’s apartment #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/1EylxmaDwP
— Alexa (@fruitylexical) February 18, 2020
Kudos to Cath and Josh for arguably being the strongest couple in this show at the moment.
Also notice they don’t show much of Cathy & Josh because there is no drama and they are hitting like honeymooners #MAFS pic.twitter.com/dNEz0mZzKA
— Guerilla Radio™???????? (@Guerilla_Kmac) February 18, 2020
Until next time, baddies. Au revoir.Image: Channel 9