The first trailer for the upcoming Hulu/BBC Three series Normal People is here and good GOD it is horny.

In less than a minute of actual film, the trailer throws you into the deep end of Marianne and Connell’s seemingly rocky relationship.

Based on Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the forthcoming series follows the couple’s relationship, which seems to involve a whole bunch of breakups and somehow, even more make-up sex.

After the incredible success of Rooney’s novel, it’s hardly surprising that Normal People is copping a television adaptation, and even less surprising that people are losing their minds over it.

don’t talk to me unless it’s about the Normal People trailer. — barry. (@BarryPierce) January 17, 2020

Fully prepared for Normal People to break my heart and crush my feelings all over again after seeing the BBC trailer. — Teresa C (@sorobotic) January 17, 2020

Set to the sound of an emotional phone call between Marianne and Connell, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal respectively, the trailer is 50 seconds of the couple bumping uglies and sharing deep, emotional gazes from across the room or as they pass each other in hallways.

Throughout the series, the audience is set to be taken on a journey throughout Connell and Marianne’s on-again-off-again relationship during high school and university and into adult life.

The team behind Normal People have been able to squeeze more tension into the 50 second trailer than my brain can handle, in addition to a few nice shots of Ireland that’ll have you Googling the cheapest ticket to Dublin.

Rooney is adapting the novel for television alongside Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, with Room director Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie MacDonald also on board for the project.

“The territory is so interesting – it’s a positive account of two young people falling in love,” Abrahamson said of the series, according to The Guardian. “It sounds simple but there’s a lot cynicism around that kind of material. It’s a look at intimacy in the 21st century and a portrait of a very tender relationship. It’s radical in a sense.”

BBC Three and Hulu announced plans for the joint effort TV series in May 2019, but this is the first time we’ve seen Rooney’s much-loved novel come to life on-screen.

Normal People will feature 12 episodes, and is expected to premiere on Hulu in spring 2020.