Comedian Nikki Glaser has apologised for “body shaming” comments she made about Taylor Swift that were replayed in a recent Netflix documentary on the singer.

In a lengthy Instagram post overnight, Glaser said that she was shocked and embarrassed to hear remarks she made several years ago come up again in Miss Americana. She wrote:

“I love Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music. I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice.”

Nikki Glaser continued:

“The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, ‘she’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!’ This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”

She went on to say that she has had “a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans” but that she mainly wished to apologise and tell Swift how influential her music has been on her own career.

Taylor Swift has since responded to Nikki Glaser in the comments of her Instagram post, thanking her for the apology, saying:

“Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”

You can read some of our thoughts on the Taylor Swift doco Miss Americana below.