Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested In Amsterdam For Possessing Drugs & She Filmed The Whole Thing

Nicki Minaj has been arrested in The Netherlands after the rapper was accused of exporting “soft drugs”. Minaj was scheduled to perform a show in her Pink Friday 2 tour in Manchester that evening. It was eventually cancelled due to the musician being delayed leaving Europe.

Throughout the process of being detained and arrested, Minaj kept fans on social media updated to the minute, posting an avalanche of Tweets and even live-streaming the situation to Instagram.

In a clip reposted to Twitter, a Dutch official told Minaj, “The police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage and to search everything”.

When Minaj asked the official why the airport security guard wanted to check her entire luggage, the official replied, “first of all because you filmed him [and] he doesn’t believe that you don’t have more with you than you say”.

On Twitter, Minaj continued her tirade, posting, “This is how they plant things in your luggage”.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” Minaj added on Instagram.

“They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. [Authorities are] Now saying they’re waiting on customs.

“This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

A spokesperson for the Netherlands military police has since confirmed that a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested, per the ABC.

While the woman was not directly named, it is reported that she was fined and then released by authorities.

Would-be attendees as her Manchester show will all be offered refunds.

It’s certainly been a massive 12 months for Nicki Minaj.

In December, she single-handedly delayed Kanye‘s Vultures album when she refused to clear her verse on his song “New Body”.

She’s also still beefing with fellow rap queen Megan Thee Stallion, with the musical exchanges flaring up again in January.