Nicki Minaj having Twitter beef with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over her cousin’s friend’s swollen balls is a string of words I never thought I would utter, and yet, here I am.

In case you missed it, Minaj said she didn’t attend the Met Gala because attendees must be fully vaccinated – and she apparently is not – which led to a completely unprompted rant about her cousin in Trinidad’s friend’s swollen nutsack.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent,” she wrote.

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

“So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

No, swollen balls are not a side effect of COVID-19 vaccines.

The tweet came up in a UK press conference, of all places, where it was criticised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week.

“I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be,” Johnson said, “but I am familiar with the work of [Dr] Nikki Kanani, who is a superstar GP of Bexley who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them, so I would prefer to listen to her.”

Insert “the worst person you know just made a great point” meme here, sigh. The ‘Starships’ lover in me is devastated.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

???????????????????????????????? https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

It wasn’t long before one of Minaj’s Barbz notified her of the comments on Twitter, and now here we are, with some of the weirdest celebrity beef 2021 has to offer.

In what seems to be an odd form of trolling, Minaj tweeted a voice note to Johnson where she pretended to be British and said she went to Oxford with Margaret Thatcher. Yeah, I’m confused too.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty also chimed in, saying Nicki Minaj “should be ashamed.”

???????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. ???? pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

And of course, this British drama would not be complete without an appearance from Piers Morgan, who called Minaj “ghastly” and said she’s “one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met” and “pedalling lies that will cost lives.”

Minaj then said they’d never even met, so Morgan then accused her of being “too busy” to say hello to his kids on America’s Got Talent. That pissed her off, and she responded: “Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit.”

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

This is some extreme Mariah Carey energy, tbh.

Minaj’s fans were quick to remind her that she had, in fact, performed at America’s Got Talent, but hey, I think Minaj may be beyond facts here since this all started over vaccine misinformation.

Imagine being a barb in 2019 and someone tells you they’re from the future and that Nicki will have an antivax era and a Tory era all in the same day — 2-ethylanthraquinol (@24DNP) September 14, 2021

NICKI PUT THE PHONE DOWN NOW pic.twitter.com/8dU4wwGqf0 — Sucka  (@SUCXAWORLD) September 14, 2021

Imagine telling your 2015 self that Nicki Minaj would be beefing with Boris Johnson, and Johnson would be the one in the right. I hate it here.