Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has had to be put in a separate room from his girlfriend, Chiara Passari, after a heated argument in South Australia’s hotel quarantine.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police were called to their hotel on Thursday after a fight, which Passari continued on social media with screenshots.

“In the afternoon of Thursday 7 October 2021, police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Medi-hotel,” SA Police said in a statement.

“An investigation was conducted, no offences were disclosed and both parties will now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms.” READ MORE Nick Kyrgios Has Pulled Out Of The Olympics Saying Empty Stadiums 'Doesn't Sit Right' With Him

One of those screenshots Passari posted to her personal social media was a photo of Kyrgios in bed with another woman. The image was from earlier this year, after a fateful night at Melb club OneSixOne – according to the Daily Mail.

It comes after Passari answered a number of Q&As on her personal Instagram on Thursday. One of the questions asked was: “What happened that fateful night at 161 nightclub?”.

“That girl naked in bed with him isn’t me by the way. Hope that clears it up,” Passari responded.

Passari and Kyrgios have been dating since July last year, throughout Kyrgios’ Australian Open 2021 press conferences he even wrote her name on a camera.

Before that, questions about the couple’s longevity came into the limelight when Passari posted some bizarre Instagram stories.

“Life has a funny way of working itself out. Let what’s meant to be, be and what’s meant to leave, leave,” a wellness post she shared read.

Chiara Passari has now put her account on private, while Nick Kyrgios has deleted several pictures of the couple together.