If you had a glance through Twitter yesterday, you might’ve seen some hype around A24’s stunning new film Minari. The story about a resilient Korean-American family is already copping Oscar buzz, and here’s why.

What’s Minari about?

Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream in the 1980s. But their new family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother.

Who’s in it?

Steven Yeun, best known for his role as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead, leads the cast as the (hot) dad.

Steven Yeun and Alan Kim in Minari.

He’s joined by South Korean actresses Yeri Han (Hello, My Twenties!) and Yuh-Jung Youn (The Housemaid), Scott Haze (Venom), Will Patton (Remember the Titans), and newcomers Alan Kim and Noel Kate Cho.

What’s the Oscar buzz about?

Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews. More on that later. Its first official trailer, however, only came out yesterday.

The critics of the industry, namely Variety, have already popped the film on its 2021 Oscars predictions list.

Variety reckons it’s a contender for Best Actor and the big one, Best Picture. That’s a big call, hey?

Elsewhere, viewers are praising the film for being an immigrant story.

minari oscar campaign starts now pic.twitter.com/i9UylzeA22 — ejay (@theIaIaIand) September 30, 2020

to see someone in a movie (@SteveYeun!!) speaking English w a Korean accent and that making me feel bigger rather than smaller??? wow!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ somebody inject Minari into my eyeballs please I wanna watch the whole thing — Karen Chee (@karencheee) September 30, 2020

The thing that really hits me while watching the trailer for #Minari is seeing a young immigrant Asian father. Someone w/ hopes and dreams, while carrying past pain and fears. This shot of @steveyeun made me immediately think of my dad. Here is a young Hung Phung at Expo 86. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jSFAiBAsa1 — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) September 30, 2020

we've got to get steven yeun his oscar for minari pic.twitter.com/dgK4XxSjkw — david (@Ioversdiscourse) September 30, 2020

even in the Minari trailer steven yeun said pic.twitter.com/xSKjHLxrxB — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) September 30, 2020

What are the critics saying?

IndieWire described Minari as an “immensely moving immigrant story.”

“Lee Isaac Chung’s fourth feature is a gentle, sweet, and yet staggeringly powerful story of assimilating into the American Dream.”

Collider called it a “moving and beautiful family drama”.

“Minari works so well not because it’s universal or unique but because it manages to be both.”

And Variety praised the film for its sensitivity and warmth.

“As written — but even more importantly, as performed by an all-around terrific ensemble — the characters are easy to admire, and even easier to love.”

You can check out a slew of reviews, via Rotten Tomatoes, right HERE. It’s got a 100% rating, by the way.

Has it won any awards?

Minari scooped up the Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, joining the likes of Damian Chazelle‘s Whiplash and Lee Daniel‘s Precious. It’s worth noting that both of these films went on to win a couple of Oscars.

When does Minari hit cinemas?

A24 hasn’t announced a release date just yet, but we’ll keep you updated. The studio is hoping for the end of February 2021, if that’s any help at all.

Although, this may or may not depend on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whenever it does come out, expect to see me first in line.