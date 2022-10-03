Mr Sexy Shoulder Shimmy Miles Teller Absolutely Obliterated Adam Levine & Armie Hammer On SNL

King of the shimmy Miles Teller has blasted Adam Levine and Armie Hammer on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

In the sketch, Teller played the quizmaster on a mock show called “Say Something Normal”.

The format is described by the off-stage announcer as “America’s easiest game show”. To win, male contestants must refrain from sending borked messages to women.

it’s time for everyone’s favorite game show:

send something normal #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/LGLbDvSzDI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

“Fellas, if you send a normal DM, you win $100 million,” Teller began.

“Now, let’s meet our first contestant Adam Levine. We all know why you’re here Adam.”

“I was baaaaaaadddd,” replied Is It Cake? host Mikey Day doing his most cursed impression of the Maroon 5 singer.

“Next up coming to us from his involuntary career change, Armie Hammer,” Teller continued.

“Yeah hi. Can I get a big ‘welcome back to Hollywood’ round of applause?” replied actor and arguably the world’s best Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson as Hammer.

“No you may not!” replied Teller to thunderous applause from the audience.

SNL has copped a bunch of shit in recent years for being stuck in an extended flop era.

However, the elements of a spicy sketch have been well and truly established thus far.

Solid premise? Tick. Good actors? Tick. Miles Teller literally just being there? Double tick.

“Alright Adam Levine, how are you gonna respond to this woman’s DM?” asked Miles.

“Okay, tough call,” began Adam.

“Can I see her most-liked vacation photo?”

“Okay, I have my answer,” he continued.

At this point in the sketch, we all knew what was coming and boy did it deliver.

Next up, it was Armie Hammer’s turn to not be a freak.

“Alright look, I know there’s been a lot of talk about me in the press. But I’ve done a lot of work on myself and I’ve changed,” Armie prefaced before delivering his response.

The marrow-sucking was truly the nail in the coffin. Consider me, along with the studio audience, sent.

Season 48 (yes, 48 — what is this? Neighbours?) of SNL will continue next week with actor Brendan Gleeson as host.

Megan Thee Stallion has been booked in to host and perform in episode three which will air on October 15.