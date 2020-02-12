The unstoppable team at Disney+ have ordered a Mighty Duck series because everything old is new again. Or something along those lines. Money, nostalgia, the whole kit and caboodle.

The new streaming service has ordered a 10-episode series, which will act as a sequel to The Mighty Ducks. But that’s not all, because Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has signed on to play the lead.

So, according to Variety, the new Mighty Ducks is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have gone from a team of amateur misfits to [checks presser] “ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.”

“After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mum Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

WAIT, so the Mighty Ducks are bad now? So they’re pretty much The Hawks? Interessant.

Steve Brill, who created the OG franchise, is on board as co-creator and executive producer. The other OG co-creators Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa will serve as showrunners.

Mighty Ducks is just the latest series Disney+ is bringing back from the archives. Let us never forget that the Lizzie McGuire reboot is on its way, albeit a delay. If you haven’t heard, the series was put on hold after the original creator of the show – Terry Minsky – exited as showrunner. Disney issued a statement at the time, which is telling to say the least.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

EEP.

Back to Mighty Ducks, the original films are on Disney+ if you have a sudden urge to re-watch the trilogy. I haven’t watched it in bloody eons. But it’s good right? I definitely remember it being good. Please still be good.