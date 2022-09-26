After her literal hell of a ride with root rat Tristan Thompson, it’s not surprising that there’s so much interest in Khloé Kardashian‘s love life. She’s been spotted with the dude from Netflix’s cult horny film 365 Days, Michele Morrone, during Milan Fashion Week and the internet’s losing their collective shit over it.

Michele sat front row next to Khloé at Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 show. She was with Kim Kardashian‘s children — North, Chicago and Saint West — and Kris Jenner.

now I'm just Kris watching Khloe and Michele Morrone pic.twitter.com/ajLY22hFSJ — Bruna 🖤 (@kimkinfo) September 24, 2022

Confused? The Dolce & Gabbana SS23 collection was guest curated by Kim. She worked with the Italian fashion house to recreate a bunch of archival looks from 1987 to 2007. The show was titled ‘Ciao Kim’.

The seating selection may have been by pure chance, or it could have been a true GEDDIT-SIS moment from Kim — who surely had a say in who sat where. Or maybe it was Kris, judging off that mumsy side-eye.

I haven’t seen 365 Days but I can tell from Michele’s 15.4 million Instagram followers that it really got some people wet — whether metaphorically or literally, that is up to you.

Michele told People that he only had 4,000 followers before the movie was released, and that after it premiered, he woke up to more than 2 million new followers. The horniness for Michele’s content is real.

I can also tell from his Instagram account that he is objectively hot, and I can tell from a Google Image search of 365 Days that the movie is fuckwild.

To be fair, Michele and Khloé don’t look like they know each other from a bar of soap when first being seated next to one another. But as the show goes on, it looks like they get a teeny bit more comfy.

But THEN Michele posted this photo of him and Khloé to his Instagram Stories — where they appear to be backstage at the show — and I’ve got to say this reeks of real power couple areas. Or at least two people on their way to that vicinity.

If I was taking a photo with ~just a friend~, I would not be sniffing said mate’s slut strands and looking like I want to eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But that’s just me.

The internet agrees, though.

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/tDzqvejJmF — Keeping up (@Stillkeepingup) September 24, 2022

HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.#KhloeKardashian #michelemorrone pic.twitter.com/ZGXT8oU0AS — Sana (@SanaRavishing) September 24, 2022

The launch of whatever pressure you deem suitable — soft, medium, hard or not at all — was then amplified when the pair were spotted hanging out at the afterparty.

Khloé Kardashian e Michele Morrone durante o “After Party” na Itália – 24 de setembro. pic.twitter.com/m4axDQqiG5 — Khloé Kardashian Brasil (@khloedashbra) September 25, 2022

Not sure what to make of this one, but it’d be an opportune time for me to have a lip-reading ability.

Michele also shared a picture of him and Kim at the Dolce & Gabbnna afterparty, however, it didn’t look like he wanted to consume her hair like he did Khloé.

Michele and Khloé haven’t said anything on the matter so it’s probably just a case of the internet getting a lil’ excited for Khloé to be with someone — anyone — who has the potential to treat her right.

Especially after that heartbreaking episode of The Kardashians aired, where Khloé discovered that Tristan had a baby on the way with another woman. According to the episode, Tristan knew about the pregnancy but kept it from her while encouraging Khloé to go through with their surrogacy.

Whether Michele and Khloé are legitimately together or not, I’m here for the horny tweets.

Oh wow okay Michele morrone and Khloe Kardashian girl is about to get the 365 days treatment 😂 — Phai_vuh (@phaivuh) September 25, 2022

@khloekardashian To even think for a second that Khloe is dating that absolute banger Michele Morrone makes me the happiest!! He is delicious and she deserves every inch 🥰🥰🥰 — Alison Claire Jones (@MrsAliJ) September 25, 2022

@khloekardashian u gotta tell me what Michele morrone scent was like he look like he smell good give up the details 👏🏽👏🏽 — uriah (@uriah75) September 25, 2022

All I know for sure is that Kris was there, and that woman and her publicity tactics should never be underestimated.