A teenager has lived out all our childhood dreams and become the youngest host on the long-running ABC kids show, Play School. Imagine being freshly 20 and suddenly your job is to be in the presence of Big Ted and Jemima every day — well that’s exactly what Miah Madden‘s life is like now.

The proud Gadigal and Bundjalung woman made her debut by the arch window in early August alongside Luke Carroll and special guest Christine Anu for a Yarning and Dreaming episode.

The ep celebrated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day, heard from a bunch of Indigenous kids and was so deeply wholesome.

Miah said she felt more like a lifelong fan than a member of the cast when she stepped onto the Play School set for her first day. She got to meet her all-time favourite star — Little Ted — and spend time creating with presenters she loved when she was younger.

“When I got the opportunity to work on Play School it was a dream come true,” she said.

“I felt like a fan visiting the set on my first day! I got to finally meet Little Ted, do some arts and crafts with presenters I’ve admired my whole life and I got to sing and dance and be a little bit silly! I can’t wait for my future as a Play School presenter.”

Watching the Rocket Clock as a Play School host isn’t the first time we’ve met Miah on our screens. She started her acting career as a 10-year-old opposite Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell and Shari Sebbens on The Sapphires. She’s been on the ABC too with roles in Redfern Now and The Moodys under her belt.

Miah said she’s always loved making people laugh and it’s a dream to be able to play characters full-time.

“I fell in love with the idea of storytelling and playing a character and haven’t stopped since,” she said.

“I absolutely loved being silly as a child (and as a young adult too). My family would sit on the couch and I would dance and sing and do impressions of funny people on TV.

“I love making people laugh!”

You can catch Miah on Play School on ABC Kids or catch up over on ABC iView.