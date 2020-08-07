After nearly two decades since their last music drop, Midnight Oil finally returned to form with their first new music since 2002. And as expected from the outspoken group, it roots itself deep in politics – namely Indigenous issues.

Gadigal Land is the first we’ve heard from the Oils since they released Capricornia 18 years ago – so yes, immediately alert your parents about it – and the incredibly catchy track explores the history behind both the Gadigal/Cadigal Land (which many know as Sydney) and wider Australia from 1778 onwards.

With Peter Garrett once again at the helm, Gadigal Land features prominent First Nations voices, with Dan Sultan, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie lending their vocals, and a spoken word moment delivered by Gadigal poet, Joel Davidson.

Gadigal Land is the first single from the Oils’ incoming mini-album, THE MAKARRATA PROJECT, which sees the seminal Aussie pub rock band collaborating with Indigenous artists, with all of the band’s share of sales going to Indigenous initiatives like From The Heart.

And because it wouldn’t be a Midnight Oil release without some kind of political push, this new release is also the band pushing for the Australian government to actually take action with the messages from The Uluru Statement From The Heart, which was founded in 2017.

“We urge the federal government to heed the messages in the Uluru Statement From The Heart and act accordingly,” the band said in a statement.

“Hopefully this song and THE MAKARRATA PROJECT mini-album we’ve created alongside our First Nations friends can help shine a bit more light on the urgent need for genuine reconciliation in this country and in many other places too.”

Set an alarm on Dad’s phone for October, because that’s when Midnight Oil will be dropping the whole album.