MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo has called out a viewer who sent him an offensive message about fellow judge Melissa Leong.

The celebrity chef shared a screenshot of the Instagram message he received on Sunday that read: “Geez I will be glad when this dumb arse MasterChef finishes I wouldn’t watch it but sick of while watching other 10 program.

“Having to watch trailers of you and that painful g**k criticise what is put in front of you because a pea is in the wrong place half the stuff no one would ever make geez you are so far up yourselves.”

Jock replied in his caption, “Where to begin with this… Firstly I can only assume you are referring to @fooderati when you used the term ‘g**k’. She’s actually Melissa, she’s my work wife, my sister, my mate, she drinks espresso like I do, she is able to express and articulate a damn sight better than you can clearly and that is just the beginning Graham.”

“She’s a woman whose origin happens to be different than yours, but why does that make you so afraid? I feel sorry for you that you cannot see past the colour of someone’s skin or actually the fact they are just different than your white ass in any way.”

He added, “Graham, please get educated and be a better human. You owe it to yourself and everyone around you who are most probably too embarrassed by the shit you say to let you know.

“I’m sick of this type of thing getting sent to me so here’s a heads up… if you send this kind of s**t to me it’s getting called out,” he concluded.

Melissa reposted the comment on her Instagram Stories, writing: “I couldn’t help myself, I had to mark this one up. Grammar is the difference between knowing your shit, and knowing you’re shit.”

MasterChef is currently airing on Channel Ten.