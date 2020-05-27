Well, then. Tonight’s episode of MasterChef was a tear-jerker, to put it fucking lightly.

In this evening’s challenge, contestants reunited with family photos, dug up from the archives, and were told to whip up something that brought them back to their childhoods.

As you could probably gather, it was a bloody emotional affair, as contestants shed light on Australian migrant experiences not normally discussed on mainstream television. Among the candid retellings of their family’s pasts, Khanh and Reynold talked about how hard their immigrant parents worked when they first came to Australia.

Khanh’s family photo depicted him and his family when they first arrived in Australia from a refugee camp. Check out a snippet of his powerful story below, but, be warned, you will need an entire box of tissues (actually, just grab as many rolls of toilet paper as you can – you’ll need ’em).

READ MORE
Power Ranking 'MasterChef' By How Baffled I Am That Emilia Is The Betting Favourite

Peep some of the most important tweets to come from tonight’s episode below. (And yes, they’re all about sobbing. Because we’re all sobbing.)

REYNOLD.

Can’t stop crying. Won’t stop crying. These responses substantiate why diverse representation continues to matter in television, and why this season of MasterChef is getting it so damn right.

For some further reading, I highly encourage you to read this more detailed explainer on why genuine Asian representation is so important on Australian TV in 2020.

READ MORE
I Only Recognised The Fish In Last Night's 'MasterChef' Ep 'Cos 'Animal Crossing' Is Life Now
Image: MasterChef