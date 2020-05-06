A US mail carrier has gone viral on TikTok after accidentally interrupting two girls who were filming a dance video from a letterbox.

The below video shows Lex Dinga and Collins Kitchen getting ready to whip out some moves on TikTok before mail carrier – and my new favourite human – Annette Desmond wheels on up to the letterbox, lets out a little wave, bursts into laughter and says, “how you doin’?” It’s immaculate content. You simply can’t make this stuff up.

Needless to say, Annette became an instant hit, with the video amassing a staggering 28 million views and 8 million likes.

“This is literally the best thing ever,” one use commented.

“We must protect her at all costs,” said another. That we do.

It wasn’t long before Annette became aware of her newfound fame. “My older niece sent me a text: ‘What in the world is your ass doing on TikTok?'” she told BuzzFeed News. “At that point, I knew that I’m out there on TikTok.”

Annette then saw the girls on her mail route the next day, Lex told Buzzfeed News, and the trio filmed another ‘Tok together.

“I’m too old to keep up, but it was fine,” Annette recounted to the publication. “I enjoyed it. They were such sweet girls.”

This most recent collaboration has already garnered 6 million views and over 1 million likes in a matter of days.

As said by Lex in her TikTok bio, “yeah I owe it all to my mail lady”. That she does – Annette, you’re a damn star.