MAFS fans want 25-year-old human puppy dog Al to star in Gogglebox Australia after his adorably animate reactions to the messy boy’s night beef on Wednesday night.

The blokes excluding Texan Hammerhead Andrew reunited for a frosty beer at a Sydney brewery.

READ MORE
MAFS Recap: Baby Seal Objectifies Carolina To Piss Off Daniel & It's Fkn Disgoostang To Witness

The five grooms still on the show—Jack, Jackson, Cody, Brent and Mitch—arrived first. Then Daddy Anthony, our boy Al, Gucci-wearing Short King Dion and Twisties-breath Matt arrived one by one.

But shit turned fucking south real fast when Daniel showed up. The group absolutely snubbed him when he arrived because he and Carolina had been secretly dating when she was supposed to be with Dion. Then they tried to beg the experts to be let into the experiment as a new couple.

Dion and the rest of the boys had a go at him for making a mockery of the experiment. Daniel tried to defend himself but then went on about how he and Carolina were going strong.

Mitch went full Eshay lad-mode on him. He then made an uncomfortable comment about Carolina to rile Daniel up.

READ MORE
The Internet Wants To Adopt 25 Y.O MAFS Puppy Al After His Reaction To Sam's Mixed Signals

It was messy and honestly quite exhausting to watch. But viewers couldn’t stop laughing at Al’s reactions during all this chaos. He made it all bloody worth it.

Al was sitting with Anthony and Matt when Daniel arrived. He excitedly slapped Anthony’s arm like a little boy on Christmas. Or as one fan put it best on Twitter: “[like] a puppy wagging its tail”.

“Loving that Al still can’t use his indoor face and keep his expressions to himself,” another joked.

Oh, Al. You sweet, loveable himbo. I’d probably do the same just to consensually hold Dadthony’s forearm.

“Al has me in stitches tonight,” another viewer said when the Daniel and Mitch drama exploded on MAFS.

“His expressions are hilarious! Every time they show him tonight, I laugh my ass off.”

I also wholeheartedly agree with this tweet. You just know party boy Al would be up for a good time.

Here were some of the other best tweets about Al’s Gogglebox-like reactions to the boy’s night verbal punch-on that we saw in Wednesday night’s MAFS episode.

The messy drama will continue on Sunday when the remaining couples on MAFS are asked to be brutally honest about their feelings towards their spouses. In the words of RuPaul Charles: I can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Married At First Sight airs at 7pm on Sunday and 7:30pm on Monday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV