MAFS fans want 25-year-old human puppy dog Al to star in Gogglebox Australia after his adorably animate reactions to the messy boy’s night beef on Wednesday night.

The blokes excluding Texan Hammerhead Andrew reunited for a frosty beer at a Sydney brewery.

The five grooms still on the show—Jack, Jackson, Cody, Brent and Mitch—arrived first. Then Daddy Anthony, our boy Al, Gucci-wearing Short King Dion and Twisties-breath Matt arrived one by one.

But shit turned fucking south real fast when Daniel showed up. The group absolutely snubbed him when he arrived because he and Carolina had been secretly dating when she was supposed to be with Dion. Then they tried to beg the experts to be let into the experiment as a new couple.

Dion and the rest of the boys had a go at him for making a mockery of the experiment. Daniel tried to defend himself but then went on about how he and Carolina were going strong.

Mitch went full Eshay lad-mode on him. He then made an uncomfortable comment about Carolina to rile Daniel up.

It was messy and honestly quite exhausting to watch. But viewers couldn’t stop laughing at Al’s reactions during all this chaos. He made it all bloody worth it.

Al was sitting with Anthony and Matt when Daniel arrived. He excitedly slapped Anthony’s arm like a little boy on Christmas. Or as one fan put it best on Twitter: “[like] a puppy wagging its tail”.

al repeatedly hitting his friend in excitement is the direct equivalent of a puppy wagging its tail. they’re the same thing #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ dom stan acc (@intosneedy) March 23, 2022

“Loving that Al still can’t use his indoor face and keep his expressions to himself,” another joked.

Loving that Al still can’t use his indoor face and keep his expressions to himself #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) March 23, 2022

Oh, Al. You sweet, loveable himbo. I’d probably do the same just to consensually hold Dadthony’s forearm.

“Al has me in stitches tonight,” another viewer said when the Daniel and Mitch drama exploded on MAFS.

“His expressions are hilarious! Every time they show him tonight, I laugh my ass off.”

Al has me in stitches tonight. His expressions are hilarious! Every time they show him tonight, I laugh my ass off. 😂😂 #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/GS5XFh3YqK — Kimberly (@kimmykim4321) March 23, 2022

I also wholeheartedly agree with this tweet. You just know party boy Al would be up for a good time.

i wanna meet al at the club, it’d be so fun #MAFSAU — sam (@kiwikhalid_) March 23, 2022

Here were some of the other best tweets about Al’s Gogglebox-like reactions to the boy’s night verbal punch-on that we saw in Wednesday night’s MAFS episode.

god I love Al and his reactions #MAFSAU — milly 🤎 (@milly_ulanio) March 23, 2022

AL’S FRANTIC TAPPING. MY GOD THAT BOY IS A PUPPYDOG #MAFSAU — emma (@emsyreed) March 23, 2022

Al really is an endangered species…his facial commentary has single handedly carried this episode 🍷👞♥️

#mafs #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Nicole | Software Engineer (@msnicolegeorge_) March 23, 2022

NOO IT’S OVER? I WANTED TO SEE MORE AL #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ dom stan acc (@intosneedy) March 23, 2022

Al is secretly loving this drama. His golden retriever energy is gaining power as we continue #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) March 23, 2022

The messy drama will continue on Sunday when the remaining couples on MAFS are asked to be brutally honest about their feelings towards their spouses. In the words of RuPaul Charles: I can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Married At First Sight airs at 7pm on Sunday and 7:30pm on Monday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.