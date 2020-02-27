The deliciously wicked mind of Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first handful of actors attached to season ten of American Horror Story. Most surprising of them all is one Macaulay Culkin – yes, Home Alone‘s Macaulay Culkin. I find this casting oddly perfect.

You may have seen Culkin in headlines recently after he gave a rare interview to Esquire about, well, life I guess. And Home Alone, of course.

Anyway, Murphy announced the roster on Instagram overnight. It 3000% confirmed the return of the brilliant Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. In case you missed it: Both actors sat out last season for the first time in their AHS careers. Panic ensued.

Season 10 also sees the return of Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross.

There’s yet to be an official release date for the show’s tenth chapter, but we’ll keep you updated. And as for the season’s theme – well, we can only speculate at this point. The cast announcement may have some clues, if you wish to read into them.

Key takeaways:

a) Extremely gloomy beach.

b) The tune is Orville Peck‘s Dead of Night.

c) No Jessica Lange… yet.

We’re all very much looking forward to whatever fresh hell Murphy spins… especially with Culkin part of the crew now. And in case you were wondering, AHS‘s network FX recently renewed it through to season 13, so there’s every chance Culkin could become a series regular.

In conclusion: