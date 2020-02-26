We finally have confirm that Married At First Sight intruders are coming – and probably fast. Nine teased a bunch of new faces were coming soon in the ads for episode 13. Now, we’ve got their names, details, and most importantly, Instagram accounts of the new couples about to shake things up. (Shout-out to our mates at POPSUGAR Australia for spotting this one.)

Liz Sobinoff, 28

That’s right, Lizzie from last season is back again for another shot at love (or at least, another shot in gaining a few more Instagram followers and really hustling into that influencer market). Last year, her husband Sam Ball cheated on her with fellow contestant Ines Basic, abandoning their marriage within 12 hours; this year, she’s hoping to find someone she can “have a full-on relationship with”. We stan.

Seb Guilhaus, 30

Personal trainer! Fitness model! Instagram photos of his many abs! Seb has all the markings of an Australian reality TV regular. He’s been single for eight years and has only had one serious relationship, so good luck to him in getting married to a stranger.

KC Osborne, 31

KC is a performer who spent 10 years dancing in LA for the entertainment industry’s A-list. According to Nine, she “lived the celebrity life without being a celebrity”, so you know she has the tea. (KC, if you want to spill, my DMs are always open.)

Drew Brauer, 31

Drew is a musician who very nearly, almost got married once before, four years ago. Eight weeks before their wedding, his fiancee called the wedding off, leaving our mate Drew heartbroken. Apparently he’s been closing himself off from everyone so as not to be heartbroken again, and Drew, buddy, we’ve all been there.

So when are these guys heading in? Not 100% sure – but we’ll know soon enough. Hopefully the toothbrush / poo scandal days are behind us.