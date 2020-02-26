Now here’s a tour that you’ll have absolutely no worries about missing – The Rubens have just dropped the dates for a bloody enormous Aussie tour, hitting 27 shows across literally every state and territory.

I know we throw around the words “massive”, “hefty”, and “bloody ‘yuge” a bit, but this is genuinely a whopper of a tour. The boys will be on the road around the country from mid-May to mid-July, really putting in some serious time to try and visit every corner of their homeland. They’ll be bringing along Alice Ivy for the big trip as well, so these are gonna be some fun shows, I tell ya what.

Kicking off in Bundaberg, QLD on May 14, The Rubens will take the tour down the coast a bit, before ducking over to South Australia, up to the NT, down to Tassie, up to NSW, through Victoria, stop off the Hume for a cheeky date in the ACT, another climb up QLD, before winding things up over in Western Australia.

Honestly, I’m wrecked just thinking about how involved this massive road trip is going to be.

If you wanna catch the lads from Sydney’s south-west (seriously, it’s not going to be hard at this rate), you’ve literally got a whole bevvy of shows to pick from. Whether you wanna make a holiday of it and roadtrip to Alice Springs, Margaret River, or Shepparton, or you just wanna pop to your local, you’re really spoilt for choice here.

Hell, The Rubens could really extend their tour here and chuck in some impromptu spots at open mic nights or the odd Sunday arvo pub gig. Really make it a deeply Aussie tour. Go on.

Tickets for The Rubens’ hefty tour go on sale from 8am AEDT on Thursday 5 March from their website, so take your pick from the dates below, wrangle the group chat, and lock it in, Eddie.

The Rubens ‘Live In Life’ Australian Tour 2020

Thursday 14 May

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Bundaberg, QLD

Friday 15 May

The Spotted Cow

Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday 16 May

Fortitude Music Hall

Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 21 May

The Gov

Adelaide, SA

Friday 22 May

Gap View Hotel

Alice Springs, NT

Saturday 23 May

Bass In The Grass

Darwin, NT

Friday 29 May

Saloon Bar

Launceston, TAS

Saturday 30 May

Altar

Hobart, TAS

Friday 5 June

Bar On The Hill

Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 6 June

Crooked River Winery

Gerringong, NSW

Sunday 7 June

Mittagong RSL

Mittagong, NSW

Thursday 18 June

Beer Deluxe

Albury, NSW

Friday 19 June

Riverlinks Westside

Shepparton, VIC

Saturday 20 June

Ulumbarra Theatre

Bendigo, VIC

Thursday 25 June

Forum

Melbourne, VIC

Friday 26 June

Torquay Hotel

Torquay, VIC

Saturday 27 June

Whalers Hotel

Warrnambool, VIC

Friday 3 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Saturday 4 July

Canberra Theatre

Canberra, ACT

Wednesday 8 July

Great Western

Rockhampton, QLD

Thursday 9 July

Seabreeze

Mackay, QLD

Friday 10 July

Otherwise

Townsville, QLD

Saturday 11 July

Tanks Arts Centre

Cairns, QLD

Thursday 16 July

Wintersun Hotel

Bluff Point, WA

Friday 17 July

Freo. Social

Fremantle, WA

Saturday 18 July

Cabin Fever Festival – The River

Margaret River, WA

Sunday 19 July

White Star Hote

Albany, WA