Now here’s a tour that you’ll have absolutely no worries about missing – The Rubens have just dropped the dates for a bloody enormous Aussie tour, hitting 27 shows across literally every state and territory.
I know we throw around the words “massive”, “hefty”, and “bloody ‘yuge” a bit, but this is genuinely a whopper of a tour. The boys will be on the road around the country from mid-May to mid-July, really putting in some serious time to try and visit every corner of their homeland. They’ll be bringing along Alice Ivy for the big trip as well, so these are gonna be some fun shows, I tell ya what.
Kicking off in Bundaberg, QLD on May 14, The Rubens will take the tour down the coast a bit, before ducking over to South Australia, up to the NT, down to Tassie, up to NSW, through Victoria, stop off the Hume for a cheeky date in the ACT, another climb up QLD, before winding things up over in Western Australia.
Honestly, I’m wrecked just thinking about how involved this massive road trip is going to be.
If you wanna catch the lads from Sydney’s south-west (seriously, it’s not going to be hard at this rate), you’ve literally got a whole bevvy of shows to pick from. Whether you wanna make a holiday of it and roadtrip to Alice Springs, Margaret River, or Shepparton, or you just wanna pop to your local, you’re really spoilt for choice here.
Hell, The Rubens could really extend their tour here and chuck in some impromptu spots at open mic nights or the odd Sunday arvo pub gig. Really make it a deeply Aussie tour. Go on.
Tickets for The Rubens’ hefty tour go on sale from 8am AEDT on Thursday 5 March from their website, so take your pick from the dates below, wrangle the group chat, and lock it in, Eddie.
The Rubens ‘Live In Life’ Australian Tour 2020
Thursday 14 May
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Bundaberg, QLD
Friday 15 May
The Spotted Cow
Toowoomba, QLD
Saturday 16 May
Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 21 May
The Gov
Adelaide, SA
Friday 22 May
Gap View Hotel
Alice Springs, NT
Saturday 23 May
Bass In The Grass
Darwin, NT
Friday 29 May
Saloon Bar
Launceston, TAS
Saturday 30 May
Altar
Hobart, TAS
Friday 5 June
Bar On The Hill
Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 6 June
Crooked River Winery
Gerringong, NSW
Sunday 7 June
Mittagong RSL
Mittagong, NSW
Thursday 18 June
Beer Deluxe
Albury, NSW
Friday 19 June
Riverlinks Westside
Shepparton, VIC
Saturday 20 June
Ulumbarra Theatre
Bendigo, VIC
Thursday 25 June
Forum
Melbourne, VIC
Friday 26 June
Torquay Hotel
Torquay, VIC
Saturday 27 June
Whalers Hotel
Warrnambool, VIC
Friday 3 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Saturday 4 July
Canberra Theatre
Canberra, ACT
Wednesday 8 July
Great Western
Rockhampton, QLD
Thursday 9 July
Seabreeze
Mackay, QLD
Friday 10 July
Otherwise
Townsville, QLD
Saturday 11 July
Tanks Arts Centre
Cairns, QLD
Thursday 16 July
Wintersun Hotel
Bluff Point, WA
Friday 17 July
Freo. Social
Fremantle, WA
Saturday 18 July
Cabin Fever Festival – The River
Margaret River, WA
Sunday 19 July
White Star Hote
Albany, WA