Actress Lori Loughlin, who was probably hoping we’d forgotten all about her in light of everything else that’s going on right now, has been sentenced to two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among dozens of people indicted in relation to a scheme that saw parents pay bribes and provide false information to gain their children access to prestigious universities.

The actress reportedly cried during her sentencing this week, saying that she regrets the “awful decision” that she made, and adding:

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality it only undermined my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Lori Loughlin will be required to surrender herself by 2pm on November 19 to commence her sentence. She will also be required to pay a $US 150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, along with two years of supervised release.

Her husband Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to five months for his part in the scheme. His heftier sentence, to commence on the same day, will see him pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service, along with two years of supervised release.