In what may be the most acute case of rich people problems we’ve ever seen, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have resigned from a fancy LA country, club after the other members mutinied at the idea of being in the presence of felons.

The pair, who have both been sentenced to serve jail time for their part in the college admissions bribery scandal, were members of the exclusive Bel Air Country Club, and the board recently voted to suspend their membership while they were behind bars.

This means they would have been able to rejoin after serving their sentences, but this did not sit right with the members of the fancy establishment, who were furious at the idea of sharing a golf course and steam room with such unsavoury elements.

TMZ obtained a copy of a complaint letter written by the club’s past president Michael Gallagher, and it’s an absolute doozy. He wrote of the embattled Lori Loughlin and her hubby:

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members. BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen. You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitur.”

You thought he was done? Nope, there’s more:

“The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons … This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock.”

Well, there you have it.

Sensing that things would potentially be awkward if they showed their faces around the green, Lori and Mossimo both resigned voluntarily. The pair are currently facing 2 and 5 months behind bars, respectively, for their involvement in cheating the college admissions process.