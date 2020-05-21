After over a year of vehemently denying her part in the college admissions scandal, prosecutors have finally announced that Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Under the terms of the agreement, which still needs approval by a judge, Ms. Loughlin, 55, would serve two months in prison and Mr. Giannulli, 56, would serve five months, The New York Times reports.

Loughlin would also pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service, while Mr. Giannulli would pay a $250,000 fine and do 250 hours of community service. Mr. Giannulli’s longer sentence under the plea agreement may reflect that he appeared to be more involved in the scheme, according to emails cited by prosecutors.

Under the deal, Loughlin would plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Mr. Giannulli would plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Additional charges — of money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery — would be dropped.

Loughlin was one of two Hollywood actresses involved in the admissions case, in which more than 50 people have been charged. The other actress, Felicity Huffman, plead guilty within a month of her arrest and publicly expressed remorse, resulting in a 14 day prison sentence.