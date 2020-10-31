Lori Loughlin has reported to prison almost three weeks ahead of schedule, to begin serving her two-month sentence for her part in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The disgraced actress had until November 19 to turn herself in but a representative said that she reported early to get it over and done with.

Per reports in EW:

“She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s. She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021… She is going to set her jaw and do her time. Of course she’s dreading it, but she’s resigned that it’s the way to get this behind her. She’s already thinking about how 2021 will be better for her, and she’ll be able to move forward.”

Earlier this year, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were bounced from their LA country club, after the other members threatened a mini-revolt at their continue presence.

The board of the Bel Air Country Club voted to suspend their membership while they were behind bars, meaning they’d be free to rejoin after their sentences, but this displeased the other members.

In a scathing letter, the club’s past president wrote:

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members. BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen. You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitur.”

He continued:

“The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons … This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock.”

Loughlin was booked on Friday morning and will serve her time at FCI Dublin, a low-security prison for female inmates in Northern California.