A rogue French journalist has claimed that Lily-Rose Depp, bonafide nepo baby and star of HBO’s controversial upcoming show The Idol, is outright refusing to do interviews for the show despite the fact it comes out real soon. Now that’s tea.

In case you’ve missed it because you were doing more important things like making a cup of tea or wiping crust from your eyes — The Idol is a show that is swarmed with messiness.

There were 13 people involved in the show’s production who made allegations of on-set toxicity, only for said claims to be buried by Lily-Rose Depp and her co-star The Weeknd. This wasn’t the first time director Sam Levinson (who is responsible for Euphoria) had some pretty wild claims made about him, either.

Now, a journalist who works as the contributing editor for NYLON France has claimed Lily-Rose Depp is avoiding the promo stage of her job to avoid questions about being a nepo baby, her father Johnny Depp and her new relationship with female rapper 070 Shake.

The “nepo baby piece” the journalist is referring to is the huge 2022 Vulture article that exposed every nepo baby in Hollywood and music right now, which put Lily-Rose Depp on blast for benefitting majorly from who her parents are.

Apparently, Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t like being called a nepo baby, but we already knew this from previous comments she’s made about how much she hates that title.

“She wants a career but not any of the backlash that can come from opening her mouth,” wrote one commenter on Tumblr.

“She wants all the privileges of being a nepo baby but none of the downsides.

“This is what happens when you live in a bubble where everyone tells you how amazing you are and you are never actually challenged or have to deal with the difficulties of real life.”

While it is an immense privilege to just skip out on doing promotion for a show you probably got because of who you are, I can see why she’d want to skip the press.

Lily-Rose Depp would undoubtedly be swarmed with questions about what she thinks about her father, her sexuality, claims made against Sam Levinson and other things that have nothing to do with her and her work. In this case, it probably is best for her to opt out of all the journalistic chaos.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, The Weeknd reassured worried fans that he put his heart and soul into The Idol, and is ready for critiques of the show, be they good or bad.

“I realised that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo The Idol, and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work.”

“So, let’s say it comes out and it’s fucking horrible. I still know I did my absolute best,” he continued.

“From what I’ve seen, the show is great. Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending.”