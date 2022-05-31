In a situation possibly messier than Zayn Malik leaving One Direction (nope still not over it), Liam Payne’s new girlfriend has denied allegations they hooked up while he was still with his ex-fiancé.

If you missed it, Metro.co.uk first reported Payne and his fiancé Maya Henry had broken up. The news came after pics emerged of Payne with his arms seemingly around another woman.

Maya Henry then appeared to address the whole sitch in a Tweet — which has now been deleted.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she said.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Very much intriguing. It’s also not been confirmed who the girl in the pictures is.

Now, Liam Payne’s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla has said she didn’t break up his and Henry’s relationship.

Her rep issued an official statement to E! News.

“Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex-fiancé,” they said.

“Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.

“She is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward.”

The timeline of the whole situation is kind of confusing.

Maya Henry and Liam Payne first got together in September 2019 and engaged in 2020. Then they broke up in June of 2021 and got back together shortly afterwards.

Celebrities! They’re messy AF just like us.

Liam Payne told PEOPLE the couple was still together in March of this year. But on May 23rd, the publication said Payne’s reps had confirmed the couple broke up more than a month ago.

We absolutely need the TikTok blind item girlies on this one immediately.