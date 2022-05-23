Liam Payne has ended his three-year engagement to fiancé Maya Henry after pics that appeared to show him with another woman surfaced online and subsequently went viral.

The ex One Direction singer got engaged to the model in August 2020, but Metro.co.uk has confirmed that that’s now donezo as a result of the leaked photos.

In the pics, the singer appeared to have his arms around a woman who was not Maya.

Liam Payne supposedly with an unknown gal. (Credit: Twitter)

Maya seemingly confirmed the accuracy of the pics by addressing them in a now-deleted tweet: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she wrote on Twitter.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

An insider close to the sitch told Daily Mail Online: “Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago.”

Maya and Liam went public with their relationship in August 2019, one year after he broke up with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a son named Bear.

Liam is best known as one of the singers of iconique boy band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

He has since cemented himself as a solo artist with songs like ‘Strip That Down.’