In a bloody ‘yuge moment for The Hills and Laguna Beach girlies everywhere, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari sat down together to discuss their iconic noughties beef.

The groundbreaking convo occurred on Back to the Beach, the Laguna Beach rewatch podcast that Cavallari and Stephen Colletti launched earlier this year.

Perhaps the biggest revelation to come from the episode is the fact that the gals apologised for calling each other “sluts” on the show.

“My biggest regret, [rewatching it] … I called you a slut,” Conrad said. “I’m so sorry.”

“Thank you!” Cavallari replied.

“I couldn’t believe I did that,” Conrad added. “Because I think where I’m at now, I would never call another woman that, or girl.”

“I feel the same,” Cavallari agreed.

Conrad called the scene “the most embarrassing moment.”

Cavallari then pointed out: “I called you a slut in a later episode and I was going to apologise to you also.”

“I was so embarrassed,” Conrad added.

“I said some really dumb stuff. When I watch it now, I wasn’t confident at all,” Cavallari said. “I was actually so insecure.”

“Same,” Conrad agreed.

“And I took it out on you in a lot of ways,” Cavallari added. “And so I am sorry for that because I said some horrible things.”

“We weren’t great,” Conrad said.

Conrad went on to admit that she felt some trepidation about appearing on the podcast because she didn’t want to revisit the show.

But after initially declining their invitation, she then changed her mind.

“I listened to your guys’s pilot and I thought you did a really nice job,” Conrad said.

She added that one of her biggest takeaways from rewatching the episodes is that in hindsight, she actually reckons Colletti and Cavallari make a great pair.

“I think one of my takeaways from looking back is I’m like, ‘It’s really sweet,'” she said of their romance. “You guys were in love and you had a relationship … Who wasn’t cheering for that?”

Elsewhere, Cavallari pointed out that it was fucked that “the girls go after each other when it should be the guy” which is v v v true.

