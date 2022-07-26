The Hills star Audrina Patridge has just dropped her spicy new memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again and it features a whole heap of celebrity tea.

Throughout the book, the actress details her encounters with some of Hollywood’s hottest men including Leonardo DiCaprio, Chace Crawford and Chris Pine.

The reality star recounted meeting DiCaprio at a prince’s birthday party… as you do.

“I was there with a few of my castmates from the film Sorority Row, as well as Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and even Leonardo DiCaprio,” Patridge wrote.

After the party, the group headed to a club where DiCaprio apparently flirted with her.

“This bouncer kept coming over to me and saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table,” she added.

“I looked over at his table and he was surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!” she said, adding that although she promised she would go over and say hello, she “never went.”

She claimed that the actor eventually made his way to her and introduced himself.

“I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out,” she admitted.

Because the actor is notoriously private, she pointed out that her “constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention” made it impossible for them to make anything work.

Elsewhere in the book, she also shared a flirty encounter with Chace Crawford, who you’ll recognise from Gossip Girl and The Boys.

We interviewed the dreamy bloke recently, if ya wanna suss it:

“I ran into him in Malibu at a friend’s house, and what can I say — sparks were flying,” she wrote. “We ended up staying there with our friend at this gorgeous mansion right on the beach for a long weekend, and we were just inseparable.”

She said the pair “really connected” and took their “friendship to another level.”

But once the weekend was over, Patridge claimed she turned down Crawford’s offer for a ride home. They “made promises to get together soon,” but never entered into a serious relationship.

And finally, she claimed that her role on The Hills (RIP) effectively ended her relationship with actor Chris Pine.

“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” she recalled.

“I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

Choices: To the Hills and Back Again by Audrina Patridge is out now and there’s a heap more tea in there so get your mitts on it ASAP.