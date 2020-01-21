Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has reportedly been embroiled in another racism scandal on-air, this time involving Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland.

Sandilands and his co-host Jackie O spoke to Meghan’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, on KIIS FM on Monday morning and the segment is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that parts of the chat had to be cut as Sandilands referred to Ragland as “the black mum.”

The station was reportedly forced to remove the word “black” from the recordings, and that’s not the only part that was edited out from the interview.

According to the publication, Sandilands also suggested women would “spring their legs open” for Thomas due to his sister being a member of the Royal Family.

“You would have said ‘hey have you seen that Meghan Markle? Well she’s my sister. Boing! The legs spring open. It’s amazing,” Sandilands said in the now-deleted audio, SMH reported.

Sandilands then asked if Mr Markle would sleep with the “red-headed bloody things with the stupid hats”, referring to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and the iconic fascinators they wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Markle joked that he was planning on calling The Queen to ask if he could move into Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage to “offer his services.”

“What do you mean? Sexually? To the Queen? That’s a bit much,” Sandilands responded.

“What about one of those freckly cousins … Eugenie or whatever its name was. Would you go there? You know, the freckly cousins, the red-headed bloody things with the stupid hats. Would you go there?”

He responded that he would “do anything for $100 an hour.”

A spokesman for KIIS FM’s owner, the Australian Radio Network, denied the report to SMH, claiming that interviews were often cut down to fit into a “best of” package.

“This was a cheeky and irreverent interview in the style that regular listeners of the show are accustomed to. When listening to this interview within the context of the show, it is clear this is a light-hearted and inoffensive chat,” they said

