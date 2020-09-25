Following the announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is klosing its doors after 20 seasons, punters have been begging Kris Jenner to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The famous fam’s matriarch appeared on The Ellen Show where she revealed that while she’s not keen on being a full-time housewife, she’s defs keen on being a ‘friend’.

“No! You’re absolutely right, you know me very well,” Jenner replied after E**en said she assumed the momager wasn’t joining the series.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing the show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Kris admiring BFF Kyle’s lewk in a recent ep of RHOBH. (Credit: Bravo)

The show’s producer Andy Cohen recently said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy that Kris Jenner would be a “huge get” for the show, especially since “she is already connected with the cast.”

“She’s good buddies with Kyle. No joke, she knows everyone on the show. She is buddies with [Lisa] Rinna, I think.”

The prospect of Kris joining the series as a ‘friend’ is certainly nothing to sneeze at as it essentially means she’d be a regular guest star. For example, in the show’s most recent season, ‘friend’ Brandi Glanville became the central plotline of the entire season.

Plus, ‘friends’ often appear in the reunion episode, which is always spicy as hell.

I know Kris said that the series doesn’t need her, but after the RHOBH finale, two full-time housewives left the show, leaving two ‘yuge vacancies that need filling.

First, actress Denise Richards backed out, then, wellness coach Teddi Mellencamp got the sack.

Faye Resnick (left), Kris (middle) and Kathy (right) at Kyle’s party on RHOBH.

Kris appeared in two eps of the 2020 season while attending a party thrown by OG housewife Kyle Richards. Kris showed up to the party alongside Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton (a.k.a. Paris Hilton’s mum), who, BTW, is rumoured to also be joining the series as a ‘friend’, according to TMZ.

The goss site reported that Hilton was recently asked to join as a ‘friend’, which was previously offered to her back in 2015, in the case that Kyle quit, but she turned it down.

However, now that Kris has vocalised her interest in appearing on the show more frequently, maybe that’ll sway Kathy to join as well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Keeping Up With The Kardashians are both streaming on Hayu.